BJP expresses concerns over TMC's bike rallies in Birbhum
Bharatiya Janata Party District Chief for Birbhum district, Dhruv Shah on Saturday expressed his concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in Birbhum ahead of the state Assembly elections.ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:37 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party District Chief for Birbhum district, Dhruv Shah on Saturday expressed his concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in Birbhum ahead of the state Assembly elections. "Ahead of the state Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to create an atmosphere of fear among voters by carrying out massive bike rallies across different villages of the district," Shah said.
"The police are not paying heed to the current situation at all. There is hardly any police presence at these rallies," he added. Under the supervision of TMC leaders Sabir Ali Khan and Enamul Sainthia, the party on Saturday carried out many bike rallies with a caravan of around 300 bikes in many villages across Birbhum, amid the objections raised by the Election Commission of India regarding the bike rallies.
Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
