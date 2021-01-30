Left Menu

BJP expresses concerns over TMC's bike rallies in Birbhum

Bharatiya Janata Party District Chief for Birbhum district, Dhruv Shah on Saturday expressed his concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in Birbhum ahead of the state Assembly elections.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:37 IST
BJP expresses concerns over TMC's bike rallies in Birbhum
Visuals from the bike rally carried out by TMC in Birbhum. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party District Chief for Birbhum district, Dhruv Shah on Saturday expressed his concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in Birbhum ahead of the state Assembly elections. "Ahead of the state Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to create an atmosphere of fear among voters by carrying out massive bike rallies across different villages of the district," Shah said.

"The police are not paying heed to the current situation at all. There is hardly any police presence at these rallies," he added. Under the supervision of TMC leaders Sabir Ali Khan and Enamul Sainthia, the party on Saturday carried out many bike rallies with a caravan of around 300 bikes in many villages across Birbhum, amid the objections raised by the Election Commission of India regarding the bike rallies.

Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jewar Airport: Uttar Pradesh CM holds review meeting with officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting at Lucknow regarding the Noida International Greenfield Airport in the states Jewar area. The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the state along w...

UP govt to build over 1,000 new Ganga aarti sites

Aiming to turn Uttar Pradesh into a major religious tourism destination, the state government is going to build 1,038 new Ganga aarti platforms along the river in Bijnor and Ballia districts.Ganga Aarti has been one of the most mesmerising ...

Violence on Republic Day scripted by BJP to discredit farmers' movement: AAP

The AAP on Saturday claimed that the violence that took place during the tractor parade on January 26 was scripted by the BJP with the help of Delhi Police to defame and discredit the farmers movement. Addressing a press conference, AAP spo...

Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress

Vietnam approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and cut short an important ruling Communist Party meeting, state media reported on Saturday, as the country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Vietnam, a country of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021