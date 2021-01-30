Left Menu

Grand Alliance in Bihar forms human chains against new farm laws

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:10 IST
Supporters of the opposition GrandAlliance in Bihar on Saturday formed human chains across thestate as an expression of solidarity with the farmers who havebeen agitating in the national capital seeking the repeal ofthe contentious farm laws.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav took part inthe demonstration in front of the Buddha Smriti Park here, astone's throw from the Patna Junction, where he was joined byalliance partners, most notably party emblem waving workersfrom the Left who have been enthused since the CPI(ML), theCPI and the CPI(M) showed signs of recovery in the recentlyheld assembly polls.

The opposition leaders stood at their designated spotsfor close to 30 minutes, beginning half past noon. Many ofthem held hands but many others chose to simply stand with asafe distance from each other in view of the physicaldistancing norms in force because of COVID-19.

The RJD leader bristled when asked about ChiefMinister Nitish Kumar's remark suggesting that the oppositionseemed to have taken a leaf out of his book.

When approached by journalists with questions aboutthe ''manav shrinkhla'', Kumar had replied with a broad grin ''wehad organised human chains in 2017 in support of prohibitionand against dowry and child marriage the following year. Lastyear, a human chain held to spread awareness about climatechange in addition to the issues we had previously raisedbroke all records''.

''It is nice that others are also drawing inspiration.

Everybody has the right to hold such programmes,'' he had saidwith a smirk.

Yadav responded with distaste ''it is a petty remark.

Is he the first person to have ever held a human chain? Heshould instead make his stand clear on the new farm laws''.

RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha, who stood nearby,said, ''The human chains sponsored by the chief ministerdepended upon the bureaucracy for its success. Officialsconcerned were given targets of turnouts to achieve. What ishappening here today is spontaneous.'' Notably, the RJD had taken part in the 2017 humanchain while it shared power with Kumar. Its jailed supremoLalu Prasad Yadav, who was then out on bail, had famouslystood at Gandhi Maidan to demonstrate his support for liquorban.

Jha, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, alsodescribed the Centre's talks with agitating farmers as ''amonologue, instead of a dialogue, a reason why Delhi's bordersat Singhu and Ghazipur have been on fire''.

Prominent among those who took part in the human chainat the state capital were CPI(ML) secretary general DipankarBhattacharya and Congress legislature party leader AjeetSharma.

The human chain was also formed in districts. InNawada, local Congress MLA Neetu Singh was among those whoparticipated in the demonstration. In Begusarai, Congress, RJDand Left workers stood in front of the district headquartersand other places.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere so farthough the officials said the human chain was held withoutpermission.

Leaders of the ruling NDA in the state came out withstatements claiming that the human chain was a ''flop''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

