Woman gets Rs 2.81 lakh as compensation from MACT for accident

A Thane woman who was injured inan accident in 2013 was awarded Rs 2.81 lakh as compensationby the Maharashtra Accident Claims Tribunal, an official saidon Sunday.

Laxmi Ojha was hit by a reversing car on October 24,2013 and she suffered injuries that cost her over Rs 60,000 totreat, he said.

In his order of January 28, the detailed copy of whichwas made available on Sunday, MACT Member and Joint Districtand Additional Sessions Judge MM Walimohammed said Ojha mustbe paid Rs 2.81 lakh as compensation as negligence on the partof the car driver was proved.

