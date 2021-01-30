Left Menu

AP State Election Commissioner "breach of privilege"- Ministers complain to Speaker

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:41 IST
AP State Election Commissioner "breach of privilege"- Ministers complain to Speaker

Amaravati, Jan 30 (PTI): Two senior Ministers on Saturdayapproached the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker T Sitaram,alleging ''breach of privilege'' by State Election CommissionerN Ramesh Kumar for naming them in a letter written to theGovernor, saying that they have crossed the ''Lakshman Rekha''.

Ramesh Kumar in his December 28 letter to GovernorBiswabhusan Harichandan, passed comments against MinistersBotcha Satyanarayana and P Ramachandra Reddy, alleging thatthey verbally attacked him, which, according to the SEC,amounted to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Nominations for the first phase of Panchayat polls beganon Friday and the polls will be held on February 9.

''I am therefore appealing to your good self to takenecessary action into the contents of the letter allegedlywritten by Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the State ElectionCommissioner, which contain casting reflections, libellousremarks and intimidating words made with an ulterior motive ofdefaming me in the public eye.

I once again appeal to you to protect my privileges,honour and respect by taking appropriate action in thisregard,'' Reddy said in his letter to the Speaker.

Botcha also sent a similar letter to the Speaker.

Ramesh Kumar is under sharp criticism from the ruling YSRCongress Party, which was against conducting panchayat pollswhen the mass vaccination programme for frontline COVID-19warriors is being taken up across the country, including AP.

Though the government argued that the vaccinationprogramme would hinder the polls, the Andhra Pradesh HighCourt gave a green signal to the SEC to go for polls, whichwas upheld by the Apex Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Arrest made after online racial abuse of West Brom player

A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online.The Premier League club had reported to police on Friday that a racist message was sent to Sawyers during the teams 5-0 loss to ...

7-year-old girl abducted, raped and left bleeding in field: Police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house, raped and left bleeding in a field of her village under Nibua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar district. The incident occurred on late Friday evening when the ...

Two lithium battery plants to be set up in Karnataka: Deputy CM

Two lithium battery manufacturing plants will be set up in Karnataka with the objective of promoting e-vehicles and reducing air pollution, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Saturday. Speaking after launching an e-vehicl...

Power Ministry beats Power CPSUs by 37 runs in Power Cup 21

Ministry of Power defeated Power CPSUs by 37 runs in a friendly T20 match of the Power Cup 21 here on Saturday.Ministry of Power scored 159 runs in their stipulated 20 overs, while Power CPSU team finished with 122 runs.Union Minister of Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021