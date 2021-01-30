Left Menu

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:14 IST
BJP chief Nadda affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for TN
BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday said his party's alliance with the AIADMK would continue for the assembly elections, due in Tamil Nadu in a few months.

Both parties would face the polls together, he said, addressing a public meeting, his first in the run-up to the Assembly elections expected in April or early May.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated projects like the defence corridor for Tamil Nadu while the state was' ignored' during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime.

Praising Tamil as the world's oldest language, Nadda, who is here on a one day visit, said when the right person assumed the right place, it led to right decisions.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the top office, a 'safe destiny' was assured for the nation and TamilNadu as well, he said.

Be it projects like the defence corridor or allocation of funds for Tamil Nadu, the situation changed only after the BJPcame to power at the Centre, he said.

Nadda recalled that Modi had quoted a couplet from'Tirukkural' to soldiers at Ladakh and also cited the PrimeMinister's 'Yaadum Oorey' reference of Tamil poet KaniyanPoongundranar in his speech at the United Nations GeneralAssembly in 2019.

Dwelling on Tamil, he said the Tamil people had a unique combination of entrepreneurship, economic and cultural ethos.

The BJP top leader's Tamil pitch assumes significanceCongress leader Rahul Gandhi had some days back alleged tha the saffron party had no respect for Tamil language and culture.

Nadda praised Madurai as a 'pious land,' home of GoddessMeenakshi and recalled the link the temple city has withMahatma Gandhi, who decided to use the only dhoti during his visit here.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan said it was his party's Vetri 'Vetri Vel' yatra that prompted DMK president MK Stalin to 'hold a Vel' days ago.

'Vel' is the spear-like weapon of Lord Muruga and the saffron party had last year held a 'Vel yatra' in Tamil Nadu.

Accusing the DMK of double standards, Murugan alleged that the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was a mute spectator when Tamils were killed in 2009 in the civil war in Sri Lanka.

The party gave a standing ovation to Nadda for the AIIMSHospital project for Madurai by the Centre.

Earlier, when the BJP national chief arrived at the venue of the public meeting, he was greeted with slogans of 'VetriVel, Veera Vel.'' An ancient war cry, it denotes victory and valour withLord Muruga's 'Vel.' Nadda, who arrived here last night, was accorded a warm welcome by party cadres.

He visited the famous Meenakshi temple, garlanded a statue of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and chaired a core committee meeting of the party.

Tamil Nadu Ministers R B Udhayakumar and Sellur Rajucalled on Nadda, according to the party, which described it as a courtesy visit.

The top leader in the core panel meet deliberated constituencies in Tamil Nadu with winning chances and asked the state leadership to focus more on such segments.

Nadda also addressed social media volunteers and interacted with noted personalities who joined the party recently.

On Sunday, the BJP chief would visit Puducherry.

Former public works minister and ex-Congress leader from the union territory, A Namasivayam joined the Saffron party days ago in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

