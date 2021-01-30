Maharashtra Cong ministers meet party's central leadership

Senior Congress ministers in theMaharashtra government met the party's central leadership inDelhi on Saturday to discuss ways to revamp the state unit.

Party sources said the ministers, led by state unitchief Balasaheb Thorat, met AICC general secretary(organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC secretary in charge HKPatil.

The Congress has already started the process ofreplacing Thorat who currently holds a ministership and isalso the state unit president, sources added.

Among the topics discussed was the strengthening ofthe party and galvanising workers over the next few monthsahead of local bodies polls in the state, they added.

