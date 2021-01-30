Left Menu

Maharashtra Cong ministers meet party's central leadership

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:44 IST
Maharashtra Cong ministers meet party's central leadership

Senior Congress ministers in theMaharashtra government met the party's central leadership inDelhi on Saturday to discuss ways to revamp the state unit.

Party sources said the ministers, led by state unitchief Balasaheb Thorat, met AICC general secretary(organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC secretary in charge HKPatil.

The Congress has already started the process ofreplacing Thorat who currently holds a ministership and isalso the state unit president, sources added.

Among the topics discussed was the strengthening ofthe party and galvanising workers over the next few monthsahead of local bodies polls in the state, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

First cases of UK strain of COVID-19 registered in Palestine's Bethlehem

Ramallah Palestine, January 30 ANISputnik The first two cases of a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom have been reported in Palestine, in the province of Bethlehem, governor Kamel Hmeid said on Satu...

Pak govt to join review proceedings of Supreme Court acquittals in Pearl murder case

The Pakistan government on Saturday announced that it would formally join the review proceedings initiated by the Sindh administration against the Supreme Courts acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his t...

Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on Feb 6

The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme. Chief Minister Trivendra ...

Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from Feb 8

All schools of Uttarakhand will reopen from February 8 for classes 6 to 12, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday, he said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021