Over 90 members appointed to Rajasthan BJP's working committee

BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Saturday announced the appointment of 93 members and 50 special invitees to the party's state working committee.

BJP national office bearers, state core committee members, state office bearers and all district presidents will be permanent invitees of the State Working Committee, according to a party spokesperson.

