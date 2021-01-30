Left Menu

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu accuses state's election commissioner of campaigning for TDP

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu accused Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC), Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, of campaigning for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Chandrababu Naidu for upcoming panchayat polls.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:37 IST
YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu accused Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC), Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, of campaigning for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Chandrababu Naidu for upcoming panchayat polls. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday Rambabu said, "Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner has been touring in various districts of the state making various comments showing his vindictive attitude against YSRCP as our party has drubbed TDP to dust in Assembly elections"

"Till date, no SEC ever visited districts before local body polls. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is a hybrid person, partly bureaucrat and partly politician," he added. Rambabu further said that the SEC during his tour of Kadapa today lauded the late CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy. "Dr YSR died in 2009, and Ramesh Kumar is remembering him now in 2021. Why? Everybody knows that he is trying to save his face and hide his closeness to TDP," he said.

"The SEC blamed us that we are not obliging the court's orders. But we have respected the Supreme Court's orders despite them being against our argument. That's why our government is conducting gram panchayat elections," he remarked. He also added, " The SEC said that he does not want to sit idle till March 31, the day he will retire. That's why he is conducting elections now. But he did not conduct local body elections when they were due. Now he is conducting elections to benefit his political master Chandrababu Naidu".

Rambabu also alleged that SEC seems to be angling for a position in the TDP after his retirement. "But he cannot do any harm to YSRCP, which is strong in the minds of the people," he said. The Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held in four phases across the state next month, beginning February 9. The polling for the final phase of elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

