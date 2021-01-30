Andhra SEC reviews arrangements of panchayat polls at Kadapa

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday held a review of polling arrangements and preparedness for gram panchayat elections at the Kadapa district collector's office.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday held a review of polling arrangements and preparedness for gram panchayat elections at the Kadapa district collector's office. The SEC, while speaking to media here, said, "Conducting elections at the appropriate time is a constitutional right. I am conducting elections accordingly."

Constitutional institutions should be respected by one and all, he added. Responding to the government call for making elections unanimous, Ramesh Kumar said that making elections unanimous by force is not correct.

"We are forming a shadow team who can keep a check on the people who intimidate others during elections and force unanimous elections," he said adding that special focus is on violation of poll rules and regulations. The SEC further said, "All employees will work together and make elections successful. District administration is working hard for the polls."

The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state beginning February 9. The polling for the final phase of elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

