Left Menu

Vietnam re-selects party chief, shuts Hanoi schools in COVID-19 battle

His crackdown on corruption, described by government critics as politically motivated, has seen dozens of high-level officials, including one Politburo member, sentenced to lengthy jail terms. Trong's re-selection by members of the ruling Communist Party came as Vietnam battles a new COVID-19 outbreak that has infected at least 221 people and spread to at least eight cities and provinces in the country, including the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City and the capital, Hanoi.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:57 IST
Vietnam re-selects party chief, shuts Hanoi schools in COVID-19 battle
Vietnam flag Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party re-elected its 76-year-old chief Nguyen Phu Trong for a rare third five-year term on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules that say people over the age of 65 should retire, cementing his position as one of the country's strongest and longest-serving leaders for decades.

"Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected to be the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, term XIII," the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported. Trong's re-election as party general secretary came at a five-yearly party congress in Hanoi, where 1,600 party delegates from across Vietnam are concluding eight days of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, to pick a new leadership team, aiming to bolster Vietnam's ongoing economic success - and the legitimacy of the party's rule.

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four "pillars": the chief of its Communist Party, the most powerful post; a president; a prime minister; and the National Assembly chair. While ascent to the highest levels of Vietnamese politics is governed by party regulations, in reality the highly secretive process revolves around building consensus and vying for control of the decision-making Politburo.

That means exceptions to rules can be granted - especially if consensus on the top candidates cannot be reached. HANOI SHUTS SCHOOLS

Since taking office in 2011, Trong has built up a power base that saw him emerge on top in a showdown with former prime minister Nguyen Tan Dung at the last congress in 2016. His crackdown on corruption, described by government critics as politically motivated, has seen dozens of high-level officials, including one Politburo member, sentenced to lengthy jail terms.

Trong's re-selection by members of the ruling Communist Party came as Vietnam battles a new COVID-19 outbreak that has infected at least 221 people and spread to at least eight cities and provinces in the country, including the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City and the capital, Hanoi. After the new outbreak was detected, state media have reported the congress would end on Monday, a day earlier than planned.

The Ministry of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 infections early on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,781, with 35 deaths. Authorities in Hanoi announced on Sunday that all schools in the city would close, after locking down several residential areas and a factory in the northern province of Hai Duong, the outbreak's epicentre, since the first cases of community transmission in almost two months were detected there last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Venus crushes Rus to set up Kvitova showdown in Yarra Valley Classic

Former world number one Venus Williams produced a vintage display to outclass Netherlands Arantxa Rus in straight sets and storm into the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic as a packed week of Australian Open warm-up events kicked off...

Country saddened by insult to Tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers tractor parade.In his monthly Mann ki Baat bro...

There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored: Pujara

There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored and the recent tour of Australia was all about that for Indias Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, who finds the strike-rate talk overrated.Pujara had collected a lot ...

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.The army said in a statement that an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick attempted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021