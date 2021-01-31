Rajasthan ULB polls: Congress wins 1,197 wards, BJP comes second

The ruling Congress has won 1,197 out of 3,034 wards in 90 urban local bodies in Rajasthan for which the results were announced on Sunday.

The elections were held in 3,035 wards of 90 urban local bodies across 20 districts. The results have been announced in 3,034 wards.

The opposition BJP won 1,140, BSP 1, CPI(M) 3, NCP 46, RLP 13 wards while 634 independent candidates won the elections.

Polling in the local bodies was held in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts on Thursday.

