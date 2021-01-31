Left Menu

Worked under pressure like a clerk in coalition govt with Congress, says ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

In a scathing attack on Congress party, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he worked like a "clerk" during the 14-month-long coalition government with Congress, in Karnataka.

ANI | Bagalkote (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:11 IST
Worked under pressure like a clerk in coalition govt with Congress, says ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a scathing attack on Congress party, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he worked like a "clerk" during the 14-month-long coalition government with Congress, in Karnataka. Speaking at a JD(S)'s daylong convention held at Bagalkot, Kumaraswamy said that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he was not allowed to work according to his wish and was under pressure from former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders.

"There was tremendous pressure on me when I was Chief Minister by Siddaramaiah and other Congress Leaders when I was Chief Minister in the coalition government. I was working as a clerk and first division assistant," said Kumaraswamy. Earlier on January 9, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said the formation of the coalition government with JD(S) was a loss for Congress, and because of which the party lost 14 of its MLAs in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Swedens Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix dAmerique title by beating Davidson du Pont Jean-Michel Bazire in the worlds top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.Hes an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, hes u...

Nepal: 3 former PMs participate in sit-in-protest against Parliament dissolution

Three former Nepali Prime Ministers, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal on Sunday participated in a sit-in-protest at Maitighar of Kathmandu against the dissolution of Parliament. Amongst the trios former Prime Mini...

Pope sets date to honor ''forgotten'' grandparents and elders

Pope Francis has established an annual date to honour grandparents and other elders, lamenting that they are often forgotten despite the wisdom they have to offer society. Francis on Sunday announced that every year, on the fourth Sunday of...

India's SJVN bags 679 MW hydroelectric project in Nepal

The Nepal government has decided to award Indias state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam SJVN Ltd the contract to construct the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project. The 46th meeting of the Investment Board of Nepal IBN, of which Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021