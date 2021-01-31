Left Menu

Delhi Cong passes resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 23:46 IST
Delhi Cong passes resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@INCIndia)

The Delhi Congress on Sunday passed three resolutions, including requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as national president of the party.

The other two resolutions passed during a meeting of party senior leaders sought the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a party statement said.

The meeting was also attended by AICC general secretary and in-charge of Delhi, Shaktisinh Gohil.

''The party passed three resolutions unanimously, requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the Indian National Congress, and demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their 'failures','' the statement said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar moved the resolutions.

''Considering the disturbed and dangerous political situation in the country, Congress needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm," he said.

Kumar said Gandhi has been waging a determined battle to expose the ''misdeeds'' of the central government, and that his leading from the front as Congress president was an urgent need to boost the confidence and morale of party workers.

The other resolutions demanded the resignation of Shah and Kejriwal for their ''mishandling'' of the farmers tractor rally on January 26 and the subsequent violence in Delhi, the party statement said.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or AAP on the Delhi Congress resolutions.

Gohil underlined that it was time for Congress workers to close ranks and work unitedly to strengthen the party in Delhi, by following the directions and guidelines of party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting was attended by former Union ministers Jagdish Tytler and Krishna Tirath, ex-MP Ramesh Kumar, and Kiran Walia, Haroon Yusuf, among others.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain over 5,000 people at Navalny protests, says monitoring group

Russian police detained 5,021 people on Sunday at unauthorised rallies nationwide in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.Authorities had said in advance that the rallies were illegal and would...

Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out correct facts on the three farm bills.His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawars tweets criticising the farm laws, ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games all times EasternSMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.St. Johns at Marquette, 330 p.m. NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.Rutgers at Northwestern, 730 p.m. Washington...

VDC member shoots at father in J-K's Kathua

A village defence committee VDC member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021