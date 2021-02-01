Trump fundraising committee raises $30.9 mln at close of 2020

Trump fundraising committee raises $30.9 mln at close of 2020Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 06:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 06:11 IST
Donald Trump's fundraising committee, formed after losing the November election to U.S. President Joe Biden, raised $30.9 million in the final weeks of 2020, according to a disclosure filed on Sunday.
The filing with the Federal Election Commission showed that "Save America," a Trump leadership PAC, or political action committee, ended the year with just over $31 million in cash.
