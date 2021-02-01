Union Budget: Rahul demands support to MSMEs, farmers, workers for employment generation
Increase defence expenditure to safeguard borders, he said on Twitter.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was a challenge for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move beyond thinking and execution paralysis.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:25 IST
Ahead of the presentation of the Union budget, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it should provide support to small and medium enterprises, farmers and workers, and generate employment.
He also demanded an increase in healthcare budget and hike in defence expenditure to safeguard the country's borders.
''Budget 2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase defence expenditure to safeguard borders,'' he said on Twitter.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was a challenge for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move beyond ''thinking and execution paralysis''. ''Will the 'maximum slogan, minimum work' government live up to India's expectations in Budget 2021? Challenge for FM to travel beyond 'thinking and execution paralysis' to meaningful delivery for people,'' he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Randeep Surjewala
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- India
- Budget 2021
ALSO READ
Will poor and underprivileged get COVID-19 vaccine for free? asks Congress
Will poor and underprivileged get COVID-19 vaccine for free? asks Congress
Do noble works and places will be named after you, says Congress' Sajjan Verma amid Aurangabad renaming row
Tripura Congress chief attacked by 'BJP workers'
Congress asks Centre to clarify who will get free COVID-19 vaccine, when and how