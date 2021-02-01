Suu Kyi's party urges Myanmar's people to oppose 'coup'PTI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:40 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi's political party is urging Myanmar's people to oppose Monday's “coup” and any return to “military dictatorship.” The National League for Democracy released a statement on the Facebook page of its party head, Suu Kyi, saying the military's actions were unjustified and went against the constitution and the will of voters.
It was not possible to confirm who posted the message as NLD members were not answering phone calls.
Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country's senior politicians including Suu Kyi had been detained.(AP) RUPRUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suu Kyi
- Myanmar
- The National League
- Aung San Suu Kyi
