Budget: Goa CM hails Rs 300 cr allotment to mark Independence

Budget: Goa CM hails Rs 300 cr allotment to mark IndependencePTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:00 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UnionFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating Rs 300crore in the Union Budget to mark 60 years of the state'sIndependence.
The state was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961.
''I thank Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, FM Smt@nsitharaman ji for the allocation of Rs 300 Cr in the budgetto mark 60 years of Goa's Liberation,'' the CM tweeted.
He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for''continued guidance and support''.
