Kremlin says Sunday's pro-Navalny rallies attended by 'hooligans and provocateurs'Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:16 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that a large number of people who took part in protests against the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Sunday were "hooligans and provocateurs".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that dialogue with such people would be impossible, a day after Navalny's allies staged protests in Moscow and dozens of cities across Russia.
"There can be no conversation with hooligans and provocateurs," Peskov said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hooligans
- Alexei Navalny
- Russia
- Peskov
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Navalny
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny due to fly back to Russia despite arrest threat
Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast, two dead - governor
Russia registers 23,586 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway