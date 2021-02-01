Kremlin says Sunday's pro-Navalny rallies attended by 'hooligans and provocateurs'

The Kremlin said on Monday that a large number of people who took part in protests against the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Sunday were "hooligans and provocateurs".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that dialogue with such people would be impossible, a day after Navalny's allies staged protests in Moscow and dozens of cities across Russia.

"There can be no conversation with hooligans and provocateurs," Peskov said.

