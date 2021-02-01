Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Unease, anger simmer over Myanmar coup as some celebrate

All of us know who we voted for." Myanmar's army said it had detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy (NLD) party had won a landslide in a ballot in November that the military disputed. "Today is the day that people are happy," one nationalist monk told a crowd of military supporters in a video published on Facebook.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Unease, anger simmer over Myanmar coup as some celebrate

Swaggering supporters of Myanmar's army chief swung through the streets of Yangon, waving national flags from pickup trucks to cheer on his coup against a democratically elected government.

Footage posted on social media showed a crowd of several score gathered in the centre of Myanmar's biggest city to celebrate Senior General Min Aung Hlaing seizing power. But the mood elsewhere in the city was laced with fear, anger and frustration. "I feel angry. I don’t want more military rule," said Zizawah, a 32-year-old commercial director who only wanted to give one name because of fear of reprisals.

"The way they act is like a dictatorship. All of us know who we voted for." Myanmar's army said it had detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy (NLD) party had won a landslide in a ballot in November that the military disputed.

"Today is the day that people are happy," one nationalist monk told a crowd of military supporters in a video published on Facebook. Suu Kyi is hugely popular in Myanmar as the figurehead of decades struggling to end previous juntas despite anger in Western countries over her handling of an exodus of Rohingya refugees fleeing an army crackdown in 2017.

"We had a lawful election. People voted for the one they preferred," said Theinny Oo, a development consultant. "We have no protection under the law now. We feel insecure and in fear."

Pro-democracy activists gave little credence to an army statement that it would hold a fair election and then step down. "They took power by force," activist Maung Saungkha told Reuters. "Everyone feels angry and upset... I absolutely don't trust the fact that elections will be held after one year and they will transfer power back."

News of the coup, announced on military-controlled media, broke sporadically because of major disruptions to internet connections for mobile phones that many people rely on for news and keeping in touch. Queues formed at ATMs, but many stopped working because of the disruptions to the internet while banks announced that they were being forced to close.

Markets were busy as people rushed out to stock up on essentials. "I went to the market twice this morning. I bought rice and groceries, said one 19-year-old woman in the Yankin district who was afraid to give her name. "I don’t know what is happening. I am a bit scared."

There was no sign of any anti-military protests on the streets of Yangon or in the administrative capital Naypyidaw, where parliament had been due to start it's first post-election sitting later on Monday. Yangon had been the scene of protests in the 1980s and 2000s that ultimately helped lead to the military agreeing to a transition to democracy.

A verified NLD Facebook account published a statement on behalf of detained leader Suu Kyi that she had written before being detained, saying that people should not accept a military coup and should protest. NLD officials were not immediately available to comment on the statement. The military, whose favoured party was drubbed in the Nov. 8 election, cited what it said was the electoral commission's refusal to address voting irregularities it had reported.

"Our country was a bird that was just learning to fly. Now the army broke our wings,” student activist Si Thu Tun said. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NIIT Technologies settles case with Sebi; pays Rs 19.12 lakh

NIIT Technologies Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of listing norms after paying Rs 19.12 lakh towards settlement charges.NIIT had approached the watchdog to settle the case under the settle...

A decade after junta''s end, Myanmar military back in charge

The man installed by army leaders as Myanmars president after Mondays military coup is best known abroad for his role in the crackdown on 2007 pro-democracy protests and for his ties to still powerful military leaders.Myint Swe was the army...

Vaccine rollout lifts sterling to strongest against euro since May

The British pound rose on Monday to its highest against the euro since May 2020 and came close to recent three-year highs against the dollar, boosted by a combination of heightened global risk appetite and optimism over the UKs COVID-19 vac...

Steps on infra, customs duty in Budget to promote mnfg, exports: Exporters

Steps announced to develop modern infrastructure and rationalisation of customs duties on different products would help in promoting domestic manufacturing and boosting exports, according to exporters.Federation of Indian Export Organisatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021