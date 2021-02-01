Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine files election challenge in court

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine files election challenge in courtReuters | Kampala | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:49 IST
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine filed a legal challenge in the country's supreme court on Monday seeking cancellation of the results of last month's presidential election that handed victory to incumbent Yoweri Museveni, his party's lawyer said.
The former guerrilla leader, who has led the east African country since 1986, was declared winner of the Jan. 14 poll with 59% of the vote while Wine was given 35%.
"We want the poll cancelled and repeated," said George Musisi, lawyer for Wine's National Unity Platform (NUP).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bobi Wine
- African
- Ugandan
- Yoweri Museveni
- George Musisi
ALSO READ
Uganda: Bobi Wine alleges 'house arrest', says running out of food supplies
Scientists see new evidence S.African variant binds more readily to human cells
Taxis for ladies: Putting the brakes on crime in South African city
South African cricketers pleased with security in Pakistan
Central African Republic top court confirms President Touadera's re-election