Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine files election challenge in court

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine filed a legal challenge in the country's supreme court on Monday seeking cancellation of the results of last month's presidential election that handed victory to incumbent Yoweri Museveni, his party's lawyer said.

The former guerrilla leader, who has led the east African country since 1986, was declared winner of the Jan. 14 poll with 59% of the vote while Wine was given 35%.

"We want the poll cancelled and repeated," said George Musisi, lawyer for Wine's National Unity Platform (NUP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)