3 officers in Bengal CEO's office transferred ahead of assembly polls

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:26 IST
The Election Commission on Mondaytransferred three senior officials of the West Bengal ChiefElectoral Officer's (CEO) office months before the assemblyelection in the state, a source said.

The three included Additional Chief Electoral OfficerSaibal Barman who was in charge of model-code-of-conduct andlaw and order sections.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Anamika Majumdar andDeputy Chief Electoral Officer Amitjyoti Bhattacharji werealso transferred, the source in the CEO's office said.

Majumdar looked after Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)and training of election workers, while Bhattacharji wasresponsible for handling the media cell.

It is still not clear where the three officers weretransferred or who will replace them, the source said.

The assembly election in the state is due in April-May.

