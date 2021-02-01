Left Menu

BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:46 IST
BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra

The West Bengal BJP has soughtpermission from the state government for its month-long 'rathyatra' across the state ahead of the assembly polls.

BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, in a letterto Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, said the saffron camp,beginning February, intends to take out five rallies, as partof the 'rath yatra', crisscrossing the entire state.

''West Bengal State Bharatiya Janata Party has decidedto carry out a peaceful political programme throughout WestBengal in the form of 'yatra' in the months of February andMarch 2021.

''There will be five segments -- covering all theassembly constituencies of West Bengal. Each yatra willinclude a 'rath' and will run simultaneously in differentsegments/territories of the state,'' the letter said.

The duration of each yatra would be of approximately20 to 25 days, it stated.

Several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive inBengal during the month-long campaign, set to take off fromNabadwip, Coochbehar, Kakdwip, Jhargram and Tarapith onFebruary 6, 8 and 9.

According to sources, the state secretariat hasreceived the letter.

''The broader purpose of this communication is toappraise you about the gamut of the program so thatadministration may prepare the modalities of relevant supportsystem for peaceful conduct of the programme.

''We want to seek an appointment with you...'' Banerjeesaid in his letter to the chief secretary.

Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned a similar rathyatras across the state, but the programme was called off atthe very last moment as the state government refused to givepermission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...

Government plans to handover India's assets to its 'crony capitalist friends', alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of planning to handover Indias assets to crony capitalist friends. In his reaction to the union budget presented in parliament on Monday, Gandhi also alleged that t...

Investment focus on infrastructure, manufacturing to create job opportunities: HR experts

The schemes and outlays proposed by the government in the Budget for core sectors like manufacturing and infrastructure will benefit these segments especially with improved job creation opportunities, HR experts said.Further, the announceme...

Fund managers, brokerages fear costly money, inflation in higher deficit

Top fund managers and brokerages, while hailing the no freshincrease in taxes, have opined the steeply higher fiscal deficit and the resultant spike in market borrowings will make money dearer and inflation soaring and said that a lot now d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021