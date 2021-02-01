BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra

The West Bengal BJP has soughtpermission from the state government for its month-long 'rathyatra' across the state ahead of the assembly polls.

BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, in a letterto Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, said the saffron camp,beginning February, intends to take out five rallies, as partof the 'rath yatra', crisscrossing the entire state.

''West Bengal State Bharatiya Janata Party has decidedto carry out a peaceful political programme throughout WestBengal in the form of 'yatra' in the months of February andMarch 2021.

''There will be five segments -- covering all theassembly constituencies of West Bengal. Each yatra willinclude a 'rath' and will run simultaneously in differentsegments/territories of the state,'' the letter said.

The duration of each yatra would be of approximately20 to 25 days, it stated.

Several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive inBengal during the month-long campaign, set to take off fromNabadwip, Coochbehar, Kakdwip, Jhargram and Tarapith onFebruary 6, 8 and 9.

According to sources, the state secretariat hasreceived the letter.

''The broader purpose of this communication is toappraise you about the gamut of the program so thatadministration may prepare the modalities of relevant supportsystem for peaceful conduct of the programme.

''We want to seek an appointment with you...'' Banerjeesaid in his letter to the chief secretary.

Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned a similar rathyatras across the state, but the programme was called off atthe very last moment as the state government refused to givepermission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)