Left Menu

India budget ignores farmers' plight, protest leaders say

Indian farmers angry at agricultural reforms said on Monday the annual budget failed to address their concerns, with no mention of raising incomes or generating jobs, and vowed to press on with their protests. Tens of thousands of farmers have camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi in protest against the laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in September.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:24 IST
India budget ignores farmers' plight, protest leaders say

Indian farmers angry at agricultural reforms said on Monday the annual budget failed to address their concerns, with no mention of raising incomes or generating jobs, and vowed to press on with their protests.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi in protest against the laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in September. The government says the new laws will open up opportunities for farmers. Protesters say the laws benefit large private buyers at the expense of growers.

In her annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised healthcare spending by 135% and lifted caps on foreigners investing in the insurance sector. She raised the target of agricultural credit to 16.5 trillion rupees ($225.74 billion) from 15 trillion rupees and said the government would raise 300 billion rupees in the next fiscal year with a new tax to boost agricultural infrastructure.

"Forget about these targets," protest leader Kirankumar Visa said. "There is not even one measure to either raise farmers' income or generate jobs in the countryside. She didn't talk about her government's promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022." Police and paramilitary forces dug ditches and spread razor wire across main roads into New Delhi to prevent farmers entering the capital as Sitharaman prepared to deliver the annual budget in parliament. Internet and messaging services were blocked in several neighbourhoods.

"Although the government has tried to isolate farmers by using barricades, razor wire and shutting down the internet, we are determined to carry out our peaceful protests," said Rakesh Tikait, president of one of the largest farmers' unions, the Bharti Kisan Union. A farmers' procession turned violent on Republic Day on Jan. 26, when some protesters broke away from a rally of tractors to storm the historic Red Fort complex. ($1 = 73.09 rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

#MeToo: Delhi court reserves for Feb 10 verdict in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramni

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved for February 10 the verdict in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ...

I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson was her alleged abuser

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was the person she has referred in the past when she has talked about being in an abusive relationship. The 33-year-old actor made the allegations i...

Macron asks EU to help nearby areas get vaccines

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the EU to better help its European neighbors in the race to get COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of a meeting in Paris with Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic.Macron, speaking from the Elysee presidential pala...

Govt targets gross tax revenue of Rs 22.17 lakh cr in FY'22

The government on Monday projected a 16.67 per cent growth in gross tax revenue in the next fiscal beginning April 1, at over Rs 22.17 lakh crore.The revised estimates of gross tax revenue for the current fiscal has been pegged at Rs 19 lak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021