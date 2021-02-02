CPI(M), BSP, TMC give suspension notices in RS to discuss farmers' issues

Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs on Tuesday gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss farmers' issues. The Rajya Sabha will meet today and the agenda includes four bills including the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, Ashok Siddharth BSP MP, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the prevailing situation in the country due to ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

