Opposition stages walkout after RS Chairman rejects suspension notice over farm laws

The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the 'Suspension of Business Notice' to discuss on ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:01 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu . Image Credit: ANI

The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the 'Suspension of Business Notice' to discuss on ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws. Naidu, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, said that the discussion on farmers' protest will start tomorrow not today.

"The President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow," said RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. "I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part and made suggestions," he added.

Several opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha have given a suspension of business notices over new farm laws. The leaders gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

