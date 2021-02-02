Left Menu

Myanmar activist group launches civil disobedience campaign

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:25 IST
Myanmar activist group launches civil disobedience campaign

The Yangon Youth Network activist group, one of Myanmar's biggest, said on Tuesday it had launched a civil disobedience campaign after the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

It was one of the first signs of specific action to oppose the coup.

"Yangon Youth Network... declared and urged CD (civil disobedience) as an immediate response," a representative said on Twitter, noting that doctors at a hospital in Mandalay had also begun such a campaign. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin Editing by Ed Davies)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

