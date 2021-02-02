Bihar cabinet expansion soon, not related to Centre cabinet reshuffle: Sushil Modi

Left Menu

As the wait gets longer for the much-awaited cabinet expansion in Bihar, former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said that it will be taking place soon.

BJP leader Sushil Modi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj As the wait gets longer for the much-awaited cabinet expansion in Bihar, former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said that it will be taking place soon.

Sushil Modi, who was recently sent to Rajya Sabha, told ANI, "Bihar cabinet expansion has no relation with the cabinet at the centre, you will get information soon when it happens." "The people at the centre were busy with many subjects, so it was delayed, but the cabinet will be expanded soon," Sushil Modi said.

On being asked if all is well within Bihar's National Democratic Alliance (NDA); Modi said, "There is no problem in the alliance." "What can be better than this alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) [JD (U)], Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Manjhi ji's party are running the coalition government with good coordination," he added.

Talking about portfolio allocation, the former deputy chief minister said the number of ministers from each party has been decided from day one. "There is no dispute about these issues." Sushil Modi told ANI. (ANI)

