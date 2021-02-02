BJP seeks Cong apology over allegations of Ram temple donation

Senior BJP leader Kalsingh Bhabar sought apology from Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria after former Union Minister alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members consume alcohol with the donation money collected for Ram Temple construction. "Congress leaders cannot digest the fact that Ram Mandir is being constructed. They are insulting Hindus by making blatant statements. He (Bhuria) should give proof of his statement or apologize," Kantilal Bhuria said.

Refuting the allegations made by the Congress leader, Madhya Pradesh Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma told ANI, "The donations directly go to the bank account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra." A controversy erupted after senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Kantilal Bhuria alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members consume alcohol with the donation money collected for Ram Temple construction.

Interacting with media persons at Petlawad, Bhuria said, "BJP leaders collected thousands of crores over the years in the name of Ram Temple construction. Where did that fund go? They collect donations in the day and drink alcohol using the same money at night." (ANI)

