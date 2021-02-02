Congress workers preventing AAP candidates from filing nominations for Punjab local body elections: Raghav Chadha

Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Tuesday alleged that Congress party workers in Punjab are preventing his party members to file nominations for the upcoming local body elections in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:25 IST
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadda speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Tuesday alleged that Congress party workers in Punjab are preventing his party members to file nominations for the upcoming local body elections in the state. "The Punjab government is making a mockery of democracy in the state. Congress party workers are using muscle power to stop AAP candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming municipal elections," Chadha told ANI.

"Congress is doing so because they are clearly seeing its electoral defeat. Congress-led government has not done a single work in the state. We are getting reports of violence from everywhere in the state. I appeal to the state election commission to make free and fair municipal elections possible in the state," he added. When asked to comment on the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle, the AAP leader said: "We condemn the use of violence regardless of who is using it and who is being targetted."

Earlier in the day, Badal's vehicle was attacked allegedly by "police-backed Congress goons" here in Jalalabad when he had accompanied party candidates to file nominations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Chadha, who is a minister in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet also slammed the Central government as the barbed wires have been put up around the Singhu and Ghazipur border.

"The way Modi government is putting up barbed wires around the Singhu and Ghazipur border and iron spikes on the ground, it seemed to me like Indo-China border for some time. This appears that the BJP government is preparing to wage a war against farmers. This is unfortunate," he said. The new security measures have been undertaken after farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally against the Centre's three new farm laws on January 26.

Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

