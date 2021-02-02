UK says Aung San Suu Kyi rightful Myanmar election winner, calls for her release

UK says Aung San Suu Kyi rightful Myanmar election winner, calls for her releaseReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:39 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi is the rightful winner of Myanmar's election and she should be released, a British junior foreign minister said on Tuesday, after a military junta seized power in the country.
The Nobel Peace laureate's whereabouts remained unknown more than 24 hours after her arrest in a military takeover that derailed Myanmar's tentative progress towards full democracy.
"The United Kingdom considers the election result to credibly reflect the will of the people and that Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party are the rightful winners of the election," Nigel Adams told parliament.
