Britain expects planned call with Aung San Suu Kyi to go ahead, says minister

Britain expects a phone call between British foreign minister Dominic Raab and the party of Myanmar's detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi to go ahead as planned for later this week to confirm her safety, junior minister Nigel Adams said on Tuesday.

He also said Britain would review all indirect support involving the Myanmar government, with a view to suspending it unless there were exceptional humanitarian reasons.

"The foreign secretary had a call scheduled for later this week with Aung San Suu Kyi prior to her detention. We are clear in our demands that this call goes ahead and we hope it will serve as an opportunity to confirm her safety," Adams told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)