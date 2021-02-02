Lawyers: Trump didn't incite riot, trial unconstitutional

Donald Trump's lawyers denied Tuesday that he played a role in inciting the deadly riot at the US Capitol and said that the Senate impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

The lawyers filed their brief ahead of next week's trial on accusations that he provoked the siege of the Jan 6 siege of the Capitol through his baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)