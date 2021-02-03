Left Menu

Videos show no insult to national flag at Red Fort: Shiv Sena

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:38 IST
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday saidvideo recordings of the flag incident at Red Fort during thefarmers' tractor parade on Republic Day do not show anythinginsulting to the Tricolour.

''Making a hue and cry about an incident which did nothappen is also an insult of the national flag,'' an editorialin Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

The comments in the Marathi publication came afterPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country wassaddened by the ''insult'' to the Tricolour on the Republic Day.

''The video recordings that have surfaced do not showanything that is insulting to the Tricolour which was flyingwith pride on the Red Fort,'' the editorial said.

The honour of the national flag is honour of thecountry, it said.

But is the political storm, being raised over theJanuary 26 incident when a group of farmers entered the RedFort, right? the Sena wondered.

''The question is why should the prime minister feelsad about something that hasn't happened, and why should theruling party (BJP) make such a hue and cry about it,'' it said.

