Left Menu

Name of new Italian PM doesn't matter, their plans do - League leader tells paper

The name of Italy's prime minister doesn't matter, but their plans do, the leader of the centre-right League party Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday when asked about a possible government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. "We have five priorities and we will decide according to those," Salvini told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:28 IST
Name of new Italian PM doesn't matter, their plans do - League leader tells paper

The name of Italy's prime minister doesn't matter, but their plans do, the leader of the centre-right League party Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday when asked about a possible government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

"We have five priorities and we will decide according to those," Salvini told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview. "As I said, the point is not the name of the person. He has to tell us what he intends to do". Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned Draghi for talks on Wednesday and looks certain to ask him to form a government of national unity to tackle the coronavirus and economic crises.

Salvini said his party didn't want the new government to raise taxes, but sought for policies to focus on jobs and pensions. Draghi's name has emerged as a potential premier in recent weeks as political turmoil combines with the health and economic emergencies.

But it is not clear which parties in Italy's deeply fractured parliament would support an administration he would head. "Certainly authoritative names and answers are needed in an exceptional crisis like this", the Senate leader of the centrist party Italia Viva Davide Faraone told La Stampa in an interview, urging parties to do "well and quick"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cash reward announced for information on Deep Sidhu, others

Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Red Fort incident in Delhi on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.Cash reward of Rs...

Casanova Choreographer Paresh Shirodkar winning hearts digitally on social media

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIThePRTree Every human has a rhythm in his body and it comes out only when he is in joy and happiness. An expressive dancer always put soul into his performances and envision his craft to come out authentically...

Thousands protest Myanmar coup in Tokyo, demand Japan take tougher action

Thousands of Burmese demonstrators gathered outside Japans foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday demanding Tokyo join its allies in taking a harder stance against the military coup in Myanmar.Wearing red and waving printed photos of Aung Sa...

SKF India Launches E-shop, its First Online Store in India

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Customers will have easy access to Automotive and Industrial products and solutions in one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world SKF India, today launched E-shop eshop.skf.co.in - an online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021