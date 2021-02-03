Left Menu

JD(U) defends decision of denying govt jobs to protesters, slams opposition

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Wednesday asserted that there was nothing unusual with the new circular of the Nitish-led government of denying government jobs and tenders to protesters.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:10 IST
JD(U) defends decision of denying govt jobs to protesters, slams opposition
Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Wednesday asserted that there was nothing unusual with the new circular of the Nitish-led government of denying government jobs and tenders to protesters. Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "There is nothing unusual in the new circular. If anyone is involved in a peaceful protest while supporting any criminal act or involved in it, it is obvious that making these people a part of government administration or providing them government tenders will break people's belief in law and order."

He added that everyone should respect the government's circular. Hitting back at the opposition for terming the step with Hitler's dictatorship, Prasad said, "Behind the protests, some people are creating violence and if the opposition is supporting these protesters, it is unfortunate and people should know this face of the opposition."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of "challenging Mussolini and Hitler rule" with the new directive. The Bihar government on Tuesday issued a directive saying that if anyone takes part in a violent demonstration, the police can list the same in the individual's certificate of conduct.

"Such people (protesters) have to be prepared for serious consequences because they will not be able to get a government job or apply for government tenders," the official letter added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to develop digital passport proving vaccinations

Denmarks government is joining forces with businesses to develop a digital passport that would show whether people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing them to travel and help ease restrictions on public life.Finance Minis...

Chinese arrest of video pirates triggers outcry from "Friends" fans

Chinese police said on Tuesday they have arrested 14 people who ran video portal YYeTs.com, which pirated foreign movies and television shows like Friends, triggering an outcry on social media from people lamenting the loss of the programme...

Will Mirzapur Season 3 focus on Robin-Dimpy’s wedding? What more we know

After a long wait, fans were delighted seeing Mirzapur Season 2 on October 22 last year. The viewers are highly excited after learning that Mirzapur has been renewed for Season 3. Read further to know what you can see in the third season.Mi...

Santander bets on rapid recovery after first ever loss

Spains Santander is betting on a vaccine-driven economic recovery in 2021 after the euro zones second-biggest bank plunged to its first ever annual loss last year.The lender said it expected its underlying return on tangible equity ROTE, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021