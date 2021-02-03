Left Menu

S.Korea urges U.S. flexibility on sanctions to restart N.Korea talks

The new administration of President Joe Biden has not announced any North Korea policy, but Seoul, keen to resuscitate stalled cross-border economic cooperation, has expressed hopes that Biden would restart negotiations with Pyongyang. Lee In-young, South Korea's unification minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs, said reinforcing sanctions may not be the key to bringing North Korea back to the table.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:11 IST
S.Korea urges U.S. flexibility on sanctions to restart N.Korea talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States should flexibly enforce sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear programmes to revive denuclearisation talks, South Korea's point man on North Korea said on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to work towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula at their first summit in 2018, but a second summit and subsequent working-level talks fell apart. The new administration of President Joe Biden has not announced any North Korea policy, but Seoul, keen to resuscitate stalled cross-border economic cooperation, has expressed hopes that Biden would restart negotiations with Pyongyang.

Lee In-young, South Korea's unification minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs, said reinforcing sanctions may not be the key to bringing North Korea back to the table. "If we were to talk about additional sanctions, it's time to review what achievements the sanctions have brought so far. Strengthening it might not be everything," Lee told a news conference.

"We have to look back at the aspect that flexibly applying sanctions depending on the situation could play a role in expediting denuclearisation negotiations." Lee's remarks came after South Korea's President Moon Jae-in urged Biden to build on progress made by Kim and Trump. Last week, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told Reuters that Pyongyang and Washington should seek an initial deal including a halt to the North's nuclear activity and a cut in its programme in exchange for some sanctions relief.

Lee did not elaborate on which sanctions should be loosened, but has called for exemptions to allow humanitarian inter-Korean exchanges, including providing assistance to help the North fight the coronavirus. North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus cases, though South Korean authorities have expressed doubt, and rejected Seoul's aid offer.

Lee said his government could share testing kits, drugs and other supplies whenever the North accepted its proposal, though it has no plans to send vaccines yet. "Working together on COVID-19 is a way to keep all of us safe, beyond helping them," he said, referring to the shared border. "I hope the North would rethink the positive value of humanitarian cooperation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to develop digital passport proving vaccinations

Denmarks government is joining forces with businesses to develop a digital passport that would show whether people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing them to travel and help ease restrictions on public life.Finance Minis...

Chinese arrest of video pirates triggers outcry from "Friends" fans

Chinese police said on Tuesday they have arrested 14 people who ran video portal YYeTs.com, which pirated foreign movies and television shows like Friends, triggering an outcry on social media from people lamenting the loss of the programme...

Will Mirzapur Season 3 focus on Robin-Dimpy’s wedding? What more we know

After a long wait, fans were delighted seeing Mirzapur Season 2 on October 22 last year. The viewers are highly excited after learning that Mirzapur has been renewed for Season 3. Read further to know what you can see in the third season.Mi...

Santander bets on rapid recovery after first ever loss

Spains Santander is betting on a vaccine-driven economic recovery in 2021 after the euro zones second-biggest bank plunged to its first ever annual loss last year.The lender said it expected its underlying return on tangible equity ROTE, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021