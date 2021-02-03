Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has lost his credibility, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Kerala ahead of the state Assembly elections, slammed the ruling party of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lost his credibility. "Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been attacking constitutional bodies. In the gold scam, the involvement of the Chief Minister Office has embarrassed self-respecting Malayalis, not only in Kerala but the world over. Pinarayi Vijayan has lost his credibility," Nadda said while addressing a press conference here.

"An investigation which is going on is going to throw further light and it seems many ministers are going to come to light," he said. The BJP chief blamed the "ineffective" policies of the state government behind surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

"This is a very difficult time for Kerala's polity. I am sorry to say because of the ineffective policy, there is a whopping increase in Kerala's COVID cases. No strategy to battle with COVID was adopted. I am sorry to say because of this leadership, more than half of the active cases of COVID-19 are from Kerala till date despite an improvement in national figures," he said. Nadda said the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) parties are both two sides of the same coin.

"Both have lost their credibility. No vision for the people of Kerala. The leadership is not able to give the benefit," he added. The BJP president will also offer prayers at the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in the evening today.

Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not been announced yet. (ANI)

