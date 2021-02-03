Left Menu

Usmani to be arrested for speech from wherever he is: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:00 IST
Usmani to be arrested for speech from wherever he is: Minister

Former AMU student SharjeelUsmani, accused of hurting religious sentiments with hiscomments at last week's Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune, willbe arrested from whichever state he is in, Maharashtra HomeMinister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

He said police have conducted a probe into the videoclippings of the conclave, held on January 30, and a case hasbeen registered against Usmani, a Uttar Pradesh resident, forhis ''offensive remarks''.

The Pune police on Tuesday registered a case againstUsmani, a former student leader of the Aligarh MuslimUniversity (AMU), under IPC Section 153 (A) (promoting enmitybetween different groups on the ground religion, etc), asenior official said.

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra had demanded actionagainst Usmani, accusing him of ''hurting religious sentiments''with his speech at the event.

Deshmukh, in a tweet, said, ''Police have investigatedthe video clippings of the Elgar event held on 30th in Pune &a case has been registered against Sharjeel Usmani for hisoffensive remarks.

''He is not currently in MH (Maharashtra) but we willarrest him from whichever state he is in be it Bihar, UP,Gujarat or elsewhere,'' the minister added.

Earlier, Pradip Gavade, a local leader of theBharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, had fileda complaint against Usmani at the Swargate police station inPune, an official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patilon Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath seeking his help in arresting Usmani.

Patil, who made contents of the letter public, urgedAdityanath to give orders to authorities in his state to filean FIR against the former AMU student.

Patil, in the letter, also came down heavily onMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

Sharjeel Usmani, in his January 30 speech at ElgarParishad in Pune, had allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

We appeal you (Adityanath) to give orders of filing an FIR andarresting him.

''He should face the strictest possible action. Itshould set an example in the country so that no one dares touse such words again in the future, the former state ministersaid.

The state BJP chief said Usmani is an alumnus of theAligarh Muslim University and a resident of Sidhari town inAzamgarh district.

Patil said Usmanis speech was seditious in nature.

He made his speech with an intension to spreadhatred. The use of such language against Prime MinisterNarendra Modi and other constitutional institutions is notless than an act of sedition,'' Patil said.

''The 12.5 crore people of Maharashtra are convincedthat Uddhav Thackerays government would not take any actionagainst him as the incident took place five days back,'' hesaid.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesdaydemanded action against Usmani, alleging that he ''insultedsentiments of the Hindu community''.

During the January 30 conclave, writer-activistArundhati Roy, Justice (retd) B G Kolse Patil and former IPSofficer S M Mushrif were among those who addressed thegathering.

Three years ago, several Left-leaning activists werearrested by police for alleged Naxal links following theDecember 31, 2017, Elgar Parishad conclave and the casteviolence at Pune's Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the next day.

PTI ENM ND GKRSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, Japan express serious concern over East, South China Seas situation

Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Britain said in a statement on Wednesday they had serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and that they strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status ...

Russia accuses West of Navalny hysteria, Kremlin backs tough protest policing

Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, and the Kremlin said police had been right to use force to break up protests over his imprisonment. A Moscow court on...

WHO-led COVAX vaccine scheme agrees new supply deal with India's Serum

Indias Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, head of the U.N. Childrens Fund said on Wednesday. UNICEF chief Henr...

BMC unveils Rs 39,038 cr budget, keeps tax structure unchanged

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crorebudget for the year 2021-22.In a relief to citizens, no additional civic tax orlicence fee was proposed in the budget by the BMC, thecountrys richest civic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021