Andhra SEC launches 'e - watch' app designed to receive gram panchayat elections related complaints

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday launched an 'e-Watch' app specially designed to receive gram panchayat election-related complaints.

ANI | Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday launched an 'e-Watch' app specially designed to receive gram panchayat election-related complaints. He has also launched a call centre number too, for receiving panchayat election-related complaints.

Kumar requested people to reach out to this app and participate in the festival of elections. "Using new technology for elections is not new. Election Commission gives suggestions and guidance but they have their restrictions. In our app, complaints will be taken up seriously, and secrecy will be maintained. We will also try and resolve the grievances with district collectors' support. I welcome all people to reach out to this app and participate in the festival of elections. I reiterate that this app cannot be misused at any juncture," he said.

Later, SEC reviewed gram panchayat election preparedness in the state. "I have gone for a field visit in 10 districts and will complete the remaining 3 districts by tomorrow. The election process is going on smoothly. The slogan of 'unanimous election' has taken backstep. People are enthusiastic to contest in the elections," he said.

Addressing a press conference, SEC secretary K Kannababu informed that the app named 'e-Watch' is developed for receiving complaints related to panchayat elections. "The app is developed with 100 pc transparency and is highly user friendly. Any citizen can lodge a complaint in this app. Once the complaint is received, it cannot be neglected. The app will be available in Google play store from tomorrow," he said.

"A call center is also set up. The call centre executives divide the complaints based on the nature of the complaint. They will forward the concerned authority like the district collector or SEC. Quality redressal feedback will be taken. Security of the app is also not a problem," he said Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections are scheduled to take place on February 21 this year. (ANI)

