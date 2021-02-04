Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics chief says he may need to resign as furore grows over sexist comments

In an apparent protest of Mori's comments, Noriko Mizoguchi, a former judo silver medallist, tweeted the International Olympic Committee's code of ethics and said that any type of harassment should be rejected. Renho, a prominent opposition lawmaker, called Mori's remarks "shameful".

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 07:33 IST
Tokyo Olympics chief says he may need to resign as furore grows over sexist comments

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying on Thursday. Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo committee organising the postponed Summer Games this year, caused an uproar with remarks that board meetings with women take too long because they talk too much, which was "annoying".

Anger over Mori's comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public that has grown increasingly wary of Tokyo's attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic. Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll.

Mori's comments caused immediate furore on social media, where the hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning. In an apparent protest of Mori's comments, Noriko Mizoguchi, a former judo silver medallist, tweeted the International Olympic Committee's code of ethics and said that any type of harassment should be rejected.

Renho, a prominent opposition lawmaker, called Mori's remarks "shameful". "His comments run counter to the spirit of Olympics that denounces discrimination and calls for friendship, solidarity and fairness," she said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coup a further complication for tricky Myanmar-China ties

Before Mondays coup in Myanmar, the countrys relations with China already were complicated by Chinese investments in its infrastructure and the Myanmar militarys campaigns along their shared border. The coup deposed national leader Aung San...

In uneasy truce, House Republicans fail to punish Greene or Cheney

U.S. House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish newcomer Marjorie Taylor Greene for incendiary comments, including support for violence against Democrats, and turned back an attempt to oust a leader who had voted to impeach Presiden...

Chicago schools, union continue talks over virus safety plan

Negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols stretched into Wednesday evening, days after district officials threatened a lockout and teachers entertained a strike. The fight to reopen ci...

UK coronavirus variant has arrived in Kansas

The Kansas health department says a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Great Britain has arrived in the state.The health department reported Wednesday evening that a case of the variant had been identified in Ell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021