U.S. President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:39 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on a call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed how they can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China.

They also talked about beating the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change and working together to hold those responsible for the coup in Myanmar, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

