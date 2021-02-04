U.S. President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison

U.S. President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM MorrisonReuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:39 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on a call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed how they can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China.
They also talked about beating the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change and working together to hold those responsible for the coup in Myanmar, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Joe Biden
- Morrison
- White House
- Myanmar
- China
- U.S.
- Scott
ALSO READ
Trump to make Mar-a-Lago estate his permanent home after leaving White House
India, Australia make for formidable competitors on field, solid partners off it: Modi to Morrison
EU sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House
Trump leaves note for Biden in White House: reports
EU welcomes a "friend" in the White House, much to do together