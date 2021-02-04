Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Controversy fuelled by Rihanna, Rahul Gandhi's presser covered prominently

Various Urdu publications in their Thursday editions have continued to focus on the farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital. The news of international celebrities commenting on the farmers' issue and opposition raising their concerns in the Parliament was also covered widely.

04-02-2021
Various Urdu publications in their Thursday editions have continued to focus on the farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital. The news of international celebrities commenting on the farmers' issue and opposition raising their concerns in the Parliament was also covered widely. Most publications have also carried detailed reports of Rahul Gandhi's press conference targeting Centre.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper prominently reported the support given by pop star Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg to the ongoing farmers protest in India. The newspaper has given importance to the news on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who said, "Building nail fortress against farmers is not good". It reported that the Congress leader reiterated his support for farmers and asked the government to find a solution to problems faced by the agriculture sector.

The publication also carried news about the ruckus created during the Rajya Sabha proceedings by the opposition on the farm issue. Sahafat: The newspaper also extensively covered the issue of farmers' agitation against the farm laws. The publication carried the news on social media accounts being suspended. The publication also reported in detail about the controversy stirred by Rihanna's support to the farmers who are protesting against the Central farm laws.

Page one of the newspaper also carries a detailed report of Rahul Gandhi's press conference where the Congress leader targeted Home Ministry over the violence on Republic Day. (ANI)

