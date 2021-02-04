By-elections for 2 vacated Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat to be held on March 1
The by-elections to the Rajya Sabha (Council of states) from Gujarat for constituencies that have been vacated following the death of Congress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP leader Abhay Ganpatray Bharadwaj, will be held on March 1. Ahmed Patel passed away on November 25, 2020, while Abhay Ganpatray Bhardwaj passed away on December 1, 2020, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Chief Secretary, Gujarat is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are compiled while making arrangements for conducting the said bye-elections, ECI stated. Further, the Commission has also appointed the Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat as an observer for the said elections. (ANI)
