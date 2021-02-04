Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi meets family of farmer who died during tractor rally violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district to meet the family members of farmer Navreet Singh, who died in an accident during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:56 IST
Priyanka Gandhi meets family of farmer who died during tractor rally violence
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets family members of late Navreet Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district to meet the family members of farmer Navreet Singh, who died in an accident during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day. She was accompanied by the other party leaders and was seen interacting with the late farmers' family.

On her way, the Congress leader was seen cleaning the windshield of her vehicle. Her driver had to stop allegedly due to poor visibility through the windshield. Earlier today, vehicles in her cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road, on her way to Rampur. However, no injuries were reported.

Navneet Singh died in the clash after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade. Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conducted three press conferences in the last 15 days and had put forth the demand of repealing the farm laws.

Congress has been continuously maintaining its stand on Farm Laws against the government and demanding a repeal of the laws. Parliament was reconvened on Wednesday after protests on issues related to farmers by Opposition and multiple adjournments of both Houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Police to scrutinise social media behaviour of passport applicants

The Uttarakhand Police has decided to scrutinise social media behaviour before giving their clearance for people applying for passports.Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Thursday that online behaviour of passport applicants needs to be sc...

U.S. calls for dialogue to resolve India's farmers' protests

Wading into a sensitive issue for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the U.S. embassy in New Delhi on Thursday urged his government to resume talks with farmers angry over agricultural reforms that sparked a months-long protest campaign.L...

London stocks gain on earnings boost; BoE meeting in focus

British shares rose on Thursday as a set of positive earnings boosted hopes of an economic recovery, with investors looking to Bank of Englands policy meeting later in the day. The BoE is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold...

'Sweeping' Statement: Root gets ready with his pet shot for "mini-battle with Ashwin"

His slight frame in the formative cricketing years forced Joe Root to hone his skills in playing the sweep shot against spinners, something that he might employ during the mini-battle with Ravichandran Ashwin in the four-Test series against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021