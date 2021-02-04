Left Menu

Travesty of truth: Chidambaram slams MEA assertion that farm laws passed after full debate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:24 IST
Travesty of truth: Chidambaram slams MEA assertion that farm laws passed after full debate

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday contested the assertion in a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement that the new farm laws were passed in Parliament after a full debate and discussion, terming it as “a travesty of the truth”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MEA had slammed the remarks made by American singer Rihanna and other celebrities and activists on farmer protests, saying the facts on the issue must be ascertained before rushing to comment on it.

The MEA had asserted that the farm laws were passed by Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

Referring to the statement, Chidambaram tweeted, ''MEA's statement reads 'The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector'.'' ''That is a travesty of the truth,'' he said The record of the Rajya Sabha and the video record will show that there was not a full discussion, microphones of some MPs were muted, and a ''call for division (that is a vote) was summarily rejected'', the former Union minister said in a series of tweets.

''If MEA distorts the truth on a matter where there is a record, who will believe MEA's other statements?'' Chidambaram said, tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Wednesday too, Chidambaram had hit out at the MEA, saying it is good that Rihanna and Greta Thunberg can wake up the ministry.

''Come on MEA, when will you realise that people concerned with issues of human rights and livelihoods do not recognise national boundaries? Why did MEA comment on the military coup in Myanmar? Why is it 'deeply concerning' to the MEA?'' he had said.

The MEA statement had come after global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Thunberg expressed support to the farmers' protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for passing lewd remarks at women passengers in train

Two persons, including a CISFpersonnel, have been arrested by the Government Railway PoliceGRP at Malda station for passing lewd remarks at womenpassengers in a train, a GRP official said on Thursday.The two harassed women in a coach of How...

LS proceedings adjourned till 6 pm amid protest over farm laws

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 6 pm amid uproar by opposition members over the three new farm laws.As soon as the House re-convened at 5 pm, members of the Opposition started raising slogans agains...

Catalonia lifts some COVID-19 restrictions as infections fall

Catalonia on Thursday removed some pandemic restrictions, allowing gyms to reopen and people to move outside their municipalities after infections and hospital admissions started to edge down.The average number of cases per 100,000 people i...

Babar and Alam revive Pakistan to 145-3 on rain-hit Day 1

Captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam revived Pakistan with a century stand to be 145-3 against South Africa on a rain-hit first day of the second cricket test on Thursday.Babar raised his 16th test half-century and was unbeaten on 77 with a do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021