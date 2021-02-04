Left Menu

Raja, Maharaja exchange lighter moments in RS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:42 IST
Raja, Maharaja exchange lighter moments in RS

A friendly banter between erstwhile royals and party colleagues Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday brought some lighter moments during an otherwise intense discussion in Rajya Sabha.

Senior Congress leader Singh, a two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister, was called to speak immediately after his former party colleague Scindia had attacked the Congress for double speak while defending the contentious farm reform legislations.

The speaking order was not lost on the members, who chuckled as Singh rose to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

A smiling Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to clarify that he did not make any changes and Singh was called as per the list of the speakers.

Singh began his speech congratulating the Maharaja of erstwhile princely state of Gwalior for defending the Modi government as strongly as he used to defend the UPA regime when he was in the Congress.

''Wah ji Maharaj wah,'' he remarked to an amused audience.

Scindia returned the sarcasm saying it was all because of Singh's blessings. It was apparently an oblique reference of the alleged role played by Singh in denying him Rajya Sabha nomination when he was in the Congress. ''In whichever party you be in...my blessings were with you, are with you and remain with you,'' Singh quipped, as the House burst into laughter. Scindia parted ways with the Congress in March 2020 to join the BJP. Twenty- two of his supporters also resigned as MLAs, leading to the fall of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath and return of the BJP to power. Both Singh and Scindia are members of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Singh is a descendant of the royal family of Raghogarh, while Scindia, who was once among Rahul Gandhi's closest of aides, is a scion of the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.

Singh and Scindia are known as 'Raja' and 'Maharaja', respectively, for their royal lineage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adjourns for the third time, now till 7 pm as Opposition members continue their protests against new farm laws.

Lok Sabha adjourns for the third time, now till 7 pm as Opposition members continue their protests against new farm laws....

Cricket-Pant to keep wicket for India against England in Chennai

Rishabh Pants batting heroics in Australia were rewarded on Thursday when skipper Virat Kohli confirmed the 23-year-old will keep wicket in the opening test against England in Chennai, beginning on Friday.India have been torn between Pant a...

Two arrested for passing lewd remarks at women passengers in train

Two persons, including a CISFpersonnel, have been arrested by the Government Railway PoliceGRP at Malda station for passing lewd remarks at womenpassengers in a train, a GRP official said on Thursday.The two harassed women in a coach of How...

LS proceedings adjourned till 6 pm amid protest over farm laws

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 6 pm amid uproar by opposition members over the three new farm laws.As soon as the House re-convened at 5 pm, members of the Opposition started raising slogans agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021