Raja, Maharaja exchange lighter moments in RS

A friendly banter between erstwhile royals and party colleagues Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday brought some lighter moments during an otherwise intense discussion in Rajya Sabha.

Senior Congress leader Singh, a two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister, was called to speak immediately after his former party colleague Scindia had attacked the Congress for double speak while defending the contentious farm reform legislations.

The speaking order was not lost on the members, who chuckled as Singh rose to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

A smiling Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to clarify that he did not make any changes and Singh was called as per the list of the speakers.

Singh began his speech congratulating the Maharaja of erstwhile princely state of Gwalior for defending the Modi government as strongly as he used to defend the UPA regime when he was in the Congress.

''Wah ji Maharaj wah,'' he remarked to an amused audience.

Scindia returned the sarcasm saying it was all because of Singh's blessings. It was apparently an oblique reference of the alleged role played by Singh in denying him Rajya Sabha nomination when he was in the Congress. ''In whichever party you be in...my blessings were with you, are with you and remain with you,'' Singh quipped, as the House burst into laughter. Scindia parted ways with the Congress in March 2020 to join the BJP. Twenty- two of his supporters also resigned as MLAs, leading to the fall of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath and return of the BJP to power. Both Singh and Scindia are members of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Singh is a descendant of the royal family of Raghogarh, while Scindia, who was once among Rahul Gandhi's closest of aides, is a scion of the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.

Singh and Scindia are known as 'Raja' and 'Maharaja', respectively, for their royal lineage.

