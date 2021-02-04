PK Kunhalikutty resigns from Lok Sabha

PK Kunhalikutty resigns from Lok SabhaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:19 IST
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty has resigned from Lok Sabha, ahead of assembly elections in Kerala.
He represented Malappuram constituency in Kerala in the House.
''Speaker Om Birla has accepted the resignation of Kunhalikutty, an MP from Kerala, with effect from February 3,'' said Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, on Thursday.
Though Lekhi did not give any reason for his resignation, there is speculation Kunhalikutty might contest the upcoming elections in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump to make Mar-a-Lago estate his permanent home after leaving White House
Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3
EU sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House
Trump leaves note for Biden in White House: reports
EU welcomes a "friend" in the White House, much to do together