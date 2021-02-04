PK Kunhalikutty resigns from Lok Sabha

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty has resigned from Lok Sabha, ahead of assembly elections in Kerala.

He represented Malappuram constituency in Kerala in the House.

''Speaker Om Birla has accepted the resignation of Kunhalikutty, an MP from Kerala, with effect from February 3,'' said Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, on Thursday.

Though Lekhi did not give any reason for his resignation, there is speculation Kunhalikutty might contest the upcoming elections in Kerala.

