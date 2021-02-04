Left Menu

WB Cong seeks AICC nod for formal dialogue with Siddiqui for alliance

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:01 IST
Amid seat sharing talks with theLeft Front, Congress in poll-bound West Bengal on Thursdaysought AICC's nod to initiate formal dialogue with the newlyformed Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Pirzada Abbas Siddiquifor a grand alliance of secular parties sans TrinamoolCongress.

Senior state Congress leader Abdul Mannan, who is alsothe leader of opposition in the assembly in a letter to partypresident Sonia Gandhi said he has already started ''unofficialdialogue'' with ISF and WBPCC president Adhir Chowdhury hasvisited Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif shrine.

''The addition of ISF in the Left-Congress alliance maybe a game changer in the ensuing assembly elections ... I havestarted unofficial dialogue with the ISF and the PCC presidentvisited Siddiqui's place recently. He has discussed the issuewith me and is seeking my help because of my personal relationwith Pirzada Siddiqui's family since decades,'' Mannan said.

CPI-M Politburo member Md Salim has also starteddiscussions with Siddiqui, he said.

''He (Siddiqui) is popular for his oratory skills amongMuslims, as well as dalits and tribals,'' Mannan said addinglakhs of people gather at his meetings in minority, tribal anddalit areas '' Mannan's letter said.

He said of the 30 per cent Muslim population in state,Bengali speaking Muslims is 90 per cent which is thetraditional vote bank of Congress.

In a development that might upset political equationsin Bengal, Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif of Hooghlydistrict floated the new political outfit on January 21floated contending that he wishes to be the kingmaker afterthe assembly polls due in April-May.

The influential Muslim cleric, who became the firstreligious leader in West Bengal to take the plunge intopolitics, had said Indian Secular Front plans to contest theelections.

The Pirzada had also exuded confidence of a possibletie-up with the Left-Congress alliance.

