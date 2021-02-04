Indian democracy doesn't need foreign certificate: BJP on global celebrities' support to farmer protest

Left Menu

The ruling BJP on Thursday dubbed the support of some foreign celebrities to the protesting farmers as an attempt to destabilise the country and said that the Indian democracy doesnt need foreign certificate.Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and several people from the international community had come out in support of the farmers protesting against the Centres new agriculture laws.Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said it is democratic to protest but it is wrong for foreigners to interfere in Indias internal affairs.Indias democracy does not need any foreign certificate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:30 IST
The ruling BJP on Thursday dubbed the support of some foreign celebrities to the protesting farmers as an attempt to destabilise the country and said that the Indian democracy doesn't need foreign certificate.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and several people from the international community had come out in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said it is democratic to protest but it is wrong for foreigners to interfere in India's internal affairs.

''India's democracy does not need any foreign certificate. If they (international personalities) try to weaken the country, we will not tolerate it. The country is standing united against these foreign powers and has the mettle to not let them succeed in their purpose,'' he said.

He also asked Opposition parties especially the Congress to introspect and understand that they will only exist if India remains strong.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said this is not defiance; this is persisting with an agenda of which Thunberg is a part.

''They have no stand to interfere on a legislation passed by the Indian Parliament. This is a larger design meant to destabilise India,'' he said.

Talking about a tool kit tweeted by Thunberg in support of farmers' protest, Bhatia said it was a ''school kit of anarchy''.

''They (foreign personalities) have nothing to do with these laws; they just want to create a situation of anarchy and trouble in the country,'' he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months against the laws.

