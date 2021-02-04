SKM brought positive change in Sikkim, ended Chamling's autocratic rule: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem SinghTamang on Thursday claimed that his party, Sikkim KrantikariMorcha (SKM), has brought a positive change in the state afterending the 25-year-long ''autocratic rule'' of his predecessorPawan Kumar Chamling two years ago.

He said the SKM has set a target to win all the 32assembly seats in the state in the 2024 assembly polls on thebasis of its performance from 2019-24.

Addressing a programme in South Sikkim on the occasionof the ninth foundation day of the SKM, Tamang thanked thepeople of the state for reposing faith in his party and saidhe will work for the development of the state and the welfareof the people.

''We have bought a positive change in Sikkim byincreasing people's participation in the government afterending the autocratic rule of Chamling-led Sikkim DemocraticFront (SDF) in the 2019 assembly polls,'' he said.

The SKM supremo lauded party leaders and workers forstanding by him for years as he ''battled persecution andimprisonment on false charges''.

''I will never forget the sacrifices of our partymembers who stood strong even in the most difficult of thesituations,'' he said.

Tamang lashed out at Chamling for engineeringdefection of seven of the 10 SKM legislators in 2015 but theparty came to power due to ''unstinted public support''.

''Now it is our turn to pay back the people of Sikkimby ensuring good governance,'' Tamang said.

The SKM supremo urged the party workers to work as abridge between the people and the government.

